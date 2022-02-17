RB Salzburg's Nicolas Seiwald (R) in action against Bayern Munich's Thomas Müller during the UEFA Champions League round of 16 first leg in Salzburg, Austria, on 16 February 2022. EFE/EPA/PHILIPP GUELLAND

RB Salzburg's Rasmus Kristensen (R in white) battles Bayern Munich's Kingsley Coman (in red) during the UEFA Champions League round of 16 first leg in Salzburg, Austria, on 16 February 2022. EFE/EPA/PHILIPP GUELLAND

Red Bull Salzburg's Chikwubuike Adamu (R) in action against Bayern Munich's Benjamin Pavard during the UEFA Champions League round of 16 first leg in Salzburg, Austria, on 16 February 2022. EFE/EPA/PHILIPP GUELLAND

Inter goalkeeper Samir Handanovic tries in vain to stop a shot by Liverpool's Roberto Firmino during the Champions League round of 16 first leg in Milan, Italy, on 16 February 2022. EFE/EPA/MATTEO BAZZI

Inter's Ivan Perisic (R) in action against Liverpool's Sadio Mane (C) during the UEFA Champions League round of 16 first leg in Milan, Italy, on 16 February 2022. EFE/EPA/MATTEO BAZZI

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah (L) in action against Inter's Alessandro Bastoni during the UEFA Champions League round of 16 first leg in Milan, Italy, on 16 February 2022. EFE/EPA/MATTEO BAZZI

Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino led Liverpool 2-0 over Inter Milan in Wednesday's first leg of the Champions League knockout stage clash, while Bayern Munich needed a goal in the final minute of regulation to draw 1-1 with Red Bull Salzburg.

The run of play was in favor of the Nerazzurri when Liverpool won a corner in the 75th minute. Andy Robertson's precision kick found Firmino and the Brazilian gave the visitors the lead. Salah made it 2-0 eight minutes later, pouncing on a loose ball and wheeling to fire past Samir Handanovic.