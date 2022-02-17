Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino led Liverpool 2-0 over Inter Milan in Wednesday's first leg of the Champions League knockout stage clash, while Bayern Munich needed a goal in the final minute of regulation to draw 1-1 with Red Bull Salzburg.
The run of play was in favor of the Nerazzurri when Liverpool won a corner in the 75th minute. Andy Robertson's precision kick found Firmino and the Brazilian gave the visitors the lead. Salah made it 2-0 eight minutes later, pouncing on a loose ball and wheeling to fire past Samir Handanovic.