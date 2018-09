Liverpool's Daniel Sturridge (L) scores a goal against Paris Saint-Germain during a Group C Champions League match on Tuesday, Sept. 18, at Anfield Stadium in Liverpool, England. EFE-EPA/Peter Powell

Roberto Firmino (L) is mobbed by Liverpool teammates after scoring a goal against Paris Saint-Germain during a Group C Champions League match on Tuesday, Sept. 18, at Anfield Stadium in Liverpool, England. EFE-EPA/Peter Powell

Paris Saint-Germain striker Neymar (L) tries to elude Trent Alexander-Arnold of Liverpool during a Group C Champions League match on Tuesday, Sept. 18, at Anfield Stadium in Liverpool, England. EFE-EPA/Peter Powell

Liverpool FC blew a 2-0 lead here Tuesday before coming back to win 3-2 against a Paris Saint-Germain side that appeared at times to be overwhelmed by the setting and the occasion in the 2018-2019 Champions League opener.

The Reds, meanwhile, posted their sixth straight victory in all competitions to the delight of the 54,000 at Anfield.