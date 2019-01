Real Madrid midfielders Marcos Llorente and Marco Asensio as well as forward Mariano missed Madrid's final training session ahead of its first game of 2019 against Villarreal, a postponed La Liga game due to Madrid's participation in the 2018 FIFA Club World Cup.

Spaniard Llorente is set to be out of action for three weeks due to left leg muscle injury, joining compatriots Asensio and Mariano on the sideline as their struggle with physical issues also continued.