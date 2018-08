Argentinian midfielder Giovani Lo Celso (R) shaking hands with club's Sport Vice-President, Lorenzo Serra, upon his arrival in Seville, southern Spain. EPA-EFE/Real Betis team HANDOUT

Lo Celso arrives in Seville to seal his loan to Real Betis

Paris Saint Germain's Argentine midfielder Giovani Lo Celso on Friday arrived at the Andalusian city of Seville in southern Spain to join Real Betis on a one-year loan.

The 22-year-old Lo Celso is expected to undergo a medical examination before officially becoming a member.