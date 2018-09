Real Betis' new player, Argentine midfielder Giovani Lo Celso, poses for the media next to Chairman Angel Haro (R) and the club's sports vice chairman, Lorenzo Serra Ferrer (L), during his presentation in Seville, southern Spain, 13 September 2018. EPA-EFE/Raul Caro Cadenas

Giovani Lo Celso, an Argentine midfielder who has come to Real Betis on loan from Paris Saint-Germain, said here Thursday afternoon that he was anxious to take the field for the Spanish-league club.

Lo Celso, who was officially introduced at Benito Villamarin Stadium in Seville, having arrived there after playing two friendlies in recent days for the Argentine national team in the United States, said he was highly motivated for his debut in an away match on Saturday against Valencia.