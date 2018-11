PUEBLA (MEXICO), 21/10/2018.- PLayers Abraham Gonzalez (L) from Lobos BUAP and Edson Torres (R) from Chivas duel for the ball. Oct. 21, 2018. EPA/EFE/Hilda Ríos/FILE

Spaniard Abraham Gonzalez, a midfielder for the Mexican league's Lobos BUAP, reflected on his club's performance a week before the end of the Apertura tournament and discussed the need to improve its position in the standings in the next competition.

The Lobos, who have just 14 points and are in 16th place, were eliminated from playoff contention.