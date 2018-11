Competitors arrive to the finish line during the 58th International Guatemala Cycling Tour in Guatemala City, Guatemala, 01 November 2018. Guatemalan Alfredo Ajpacaja won the competition. EPA-EFE/GABRIEL BALDIZON

Competitors arrive to the finish line during the 58th International Guatemala Cycling Tour in Guatemala City, Guatemala, 01 November 2018. Guatemalan Alfredo Ajpacaja won the competition. EPA-EFE/GABRIEL BALDIZON

Guatemala, Nov 1 (efe-epa) - Guatemalan Alfredo Ajpacaja was crowned champion of the 58th edition of the International Cycling Tour of his country, which ended with a 140-kilometer circuit on the Peripheral Ring of the capital of Guatemala.

A member of the Decorabanos Quetzaltenango team, Ajpacaja melted into an embrace with his teammates, among them Manuel Rodas, second placed and the winner of the race in 2017.