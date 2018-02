Dom Parsons of Great Britain finishes with a bronze medal in the Men's Skeleton competition at the Olympic Sliding Centre during the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Games, South Korea, Fe. 16, 2018. EPA-efe/DIEGO AZUBEL

Olympic Athlete of Russia Nikita Tregubov in action during the Men's Skeleton competition at the Olympic Sliding Centre during the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Games, South Korea, Feb. 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/DIEGO AZUBEL

Spectators cheer as Yun Sungbin of South Korea wins the gold medal in the Men's Skeleton competition at the Olympic Sliding Centre during the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Games, South Korea, Feb. 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/YONHAP

Yun Sungbin of South Korea wins the gold medal in the Men's Skeleton competition at the Olympic Sliding Centre during the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Games, South Korea, Feb. 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/YONHAP

South Korea's Yun Sungbin won the gold medal in the Men's Skeleton in front of his home crowd at the PyeongChang Winter Olympic Games.

The 23-year-old Yun, who was runner up in the 2016 World Cup and who finished 16th at Sochi four years ago, set a track record on his way to an overall result of 3:20.55, nearly two seconds quicker than Nikita Tregubov, representing the Olympic Athletes of Russia, in second