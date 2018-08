Finalists of the 2018 VANS US Open, men's runner-up Griffin Colaptino (L) of the United States, men's winner Kanoa Igarashi (2-L) of the United States, womens winner Courtney Conlogue (2-R) of the United States and womens runner-up Stephanie Gilmore (R) of Australia, pose for a photo with their trophies at Huntington Beach, California, USA, Aug. 5, 2018. EPA-EFE/KENNETH MORRIS / HANDOUT

A handout photo made available by the World Surf League (WSL) shows Courtney Conlogue of the United States in action during the Finals Day of the 2018 Women's VANS US Open at Huntington Beach, California, USA, Aug. 5, 2018. EPA-EFE/KENNETH MORRIS / HANDOUT

A handout photo made available by the World Surf League (WSL) shows Kanoa Igarashi of the United States in action during the 2018 men's VANS US Open at Huntington Beach, California, USA, Aug. 5, 2018. EPA-EFE/KENNETH MORRIS / HANDOUT

Two Huntington Beach locals won both the men's and women's events at the Vans US Open of Surfing on Sunday.

Courtney Conlogue took the women's prize, while Kanoa Igarashi claimed the men's title to retain his Men's Open title, the first to do so since Brett Simpson in 2009 and 2010.