Audax striker Sebastian Abreu (R) battles Botafogo's Mauro Joel (L) for the ball during the first-round Copa Sudamericana match played on April 12, 2018, between Chile's Audax Italiano and Brazil's Botafogo at San Carlos de Apoquindo Stadium in Santiago, Chile. EPA-EFE FILE/Mario Ruiz

Veteran Uruguayan soccer player Sebastian "El Loco" Abreu was introduced Wednesday as the newest member of Rio Branco Atletico Clube, making the Brazilian Fourth-Division club the 28th team whose jersey he has worn.

"In making the decision to take on this new challenge, I not only looked at the wishes of Rio Branco, but also my desire to give soccer in Espiritu Santo state a shot at moving up on the national scene and maybe even helping it stand out in international soccer," the 42-year-old striker said.