Veteran Uruguayan soccer player Sebastian "El Loco" Abreu was introduced Wednesday as the newest member of Rio Branco Atletico Clube, making the Brazilian Fourth-Division club the 28th team whose jersey he has worn.
"In making the decision to take on this new challenge, I not only looked at the wishes of Rio Branco, but also my desire to give soccer in Espiritu Santo state a shot at moving up on the national scene and maybe even helping it stand out in international soccer," the 42-year-old striker said.