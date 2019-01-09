French driver Sebastien Loeb won the second stage of the Dakar Rally, held between the Peruvian cities of Pisco and San Juan de Marcona.
He beat Spaniard Joan 'Nani' Roma (Mini) by 8 seconds.
French driver Sebastien Loeb races his Peugeot 3008 DKR against a KT-1P Trainer Aircraft during an exhibition event prior the Dakar Rally 2019, in Lima, Peru, Jan 06 2019. More than 500 drivers will participate in the Dakar 2019 starting Jan 07. EPA-EFE/Ernesto Arias
Sebastien Loeb of France talks to journalists before the Rally of Spain 2018 as part of the World Rally Championship (WRC) in Barcelona, Spain, Oct 25 2018. EPA-EFE/NIKOS MITSOURAS
