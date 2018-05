Uruguayan sailor Dolores 'Lola' Moreira during an interview with EFE in Montevideo, Uruguay, May 8, 2018. EPA-EFE/Federico Anfitti

Uruguayan sailor Dolores "Lola" Moreira, Uruguay's flagbearer in the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics, dreams of winning big in Tokyo 2020 to help her country "reach the highest position" with an Olympic medal.

During an interview with EFE, the sailor, born in 1999, said that although she is young, she already had a successful career in Laser Radial tournaments, in which some 10 small sailing dinghies compete in a circuit lasting about one hour.