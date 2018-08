epa06936495 Andrius Gudzius of Lithuania reacts after the Men's Discus Throw at the Athletics 2018 European Championships, Berlin, Germany, 08 August 2018. EPA/CHRISTIAN BRUNA

epa06936261 Robert Harting of Germany competes in the men's Discus Throw final at the Athletics 2018 European Championships, Berlin, Germany, 08 August 2018. EPA/CHRISTIAN BRUNA

epa06936218 Miltiadis Tentoglou of Greece competes in the men's Long Jump final at the Athletics 2018 European Championships, Berlin, Germany, 08 August 2018. EPA/CHRISTIAN BRUNA

epa06936304 Paulina Guba of Poland during the Women's Shot Put final at the Athletics 2018 European Championships, Berlin, Germany, 08 August 2018. EPA/FELIPE TRUEBA

epa06936456 Paulina Guba of Poland reacts after winning the Women's Shot Put final at the Athletics 2018 European Championships, Berlin, Germany, 08 August 2018. EPA/FELIPE TRUEBA

epa06936493 Susan Krumins of the Netherlands lies on the track after placing second in the women's 10000m final at the Athletics 2018 European Championships, Berlin, Germany, 08 August 2018. EPA/FELIPE TRUEBA

epa06936630 Lonah Chemtai Salpeter of Israel celebrates after winning the women's 10000m final at the Athletics 2018 European Championships, Berlin, Germany, 08 August 2018. EPA/CLEMENS BILAN

Kenyan-born Lonah Chemtai Salpeter on Wednesday gave Israel the first ever track gold in the women's 10,000m event at the 2018 European Athletics Championships, held in Berlin, winning the hard-fought race with a time of 31:43.29.

Leading the opening kilometer was Romania's Ancuta Bobocel, but later on Salpeter, 29, managed to accelerate the pace through 2,000m in 6:23.94 and left the Romanian as well as the defending champion Turkish Yasemin Can behind.