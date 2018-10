BRITAIN AMERICAN FOOTBALL NFL:NGH08. London (Britain), 21/10/2018.- Tennessee Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota (L) in action during the NFL game between Tennesse Titans and LA Chargers at Wembley Stadium in London, Britain, 21 October 2018. (Londres) EFE/EPA/FILE/NEIL HALL

London will host four NFL football games in 2019, a tradition the British capital seems to have adopted in recent years.

Wembley Stadium, home of the national soccer team, will host two games, while the new Tottenham Hotspur soccer field, still unused, will host two more.