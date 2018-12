Huesca midfielder Juanjo Camacho (C) and Villarreal forward Gerard Moreno (L) vie for the ball during their teams' Spanish La Liga match at El Alcoraz Stadium in Huesca, Spain, 16 December 2018. EFE-EPA/ Javier Blasco

Villarreal forward Gerard Moreno celebrates after scoring against Huesca in their teams' match on Dec. 16, 2018, at Huesca's El Alcoraz stadium. EFE-EPA/ Javier Blasco

Huesca striker Ezequiel Avila (r) fights for the ball with Villarreal midfielder Pablo Fornals (l) during their teams' match on Dec. 16, 2018, at Huesca's Alcoriz stadium. EFE-EPA/ Javier Blasco

Italy's Samuele Longo, a striker for Huesca, salvaged a point in the rankings for his team with a 94th minute goal to notch a 2-2 tie against Villarreal after a crazy second half on Sunday.

The match included three penalties, one of them by the local team, a comeback by Villarreal, who scored their second goal down a man and, finally, when it looked like the visitors were about to walk away with the win, the last-gasp tally by Longo.