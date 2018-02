Spain coach Julen Lopetegui attends to the media during the promotion ceremony of 'Alcachofas Solidarias', held at the Corte Inglés in Castellana, Madrid, Spain, Feb 1, 2018. EPA-EFE/J.J.Guillen

Spain's national coach Julen Lopetegui on Thursday praised his squad's strong performance in recent matches and said he was confident they would reach a high level of play in the upcoming 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

Spain is set to play in the World Cup Group B alongside reigning 2016 European champions Portugal, as well as Morocco and Iran, though Lopetegui is yet to announce what players will make the team.