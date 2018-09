Real Madrid's head coach, Julen Lopetegui, during a press conference held at the end of a training session at Valdebebas sports complex in Madrid, Spain, Sept. 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/Rodrigo Jimenez

Real Madrid coach Julen Lopetegui on Friday responded to criticism over the team results against strong teams, ahead of their highly anticipated La Liga game against Atletico Madrid.

The Blancos played to a 1-1 draw against Athletic Bilbao and were handed a heavy 3-0 defeat by Sevilla, while they were defeated 4-2 in the UEFA Super Cup against the Rojiblancos.