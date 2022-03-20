Sevilla's Munir El Haddadi (l) and teammate Lucas Ocampos (r) vie for the ball with Real Sociedad's Diego Rico during their teams' match at Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan Stadium in Sevilla, Spain, on March 20, 2022.EFE/Julio Muñoz

Sevilla's Jesus Manuel Corona "Tecatito", on the grass Real Sociedad manager Imanol Alguacil gives instructions to Rafael Alcantara during their teams' match at Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan Stadium in Sevilla, Spain, on March 20, 2022.EFE/Julio Muñoz

Real Sociedad's Alexander Sorloth (2-l) shoots at Marko Dimitrovic (r), with Sevilla, during their teams' match at Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan Stadium in Sevilla, Spain, on March 20, 2022.EFE/Julio Muñoz

Both Sevilla and Real Sociedad were unable to get past a scoreless draw in their match-up on Sunday at Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan Stadium in Sevilla, where the locals stagnated as lower La Liga squads approach them in the No. 2 spot while the No. 6 visitors managed to gain an important point to keep dreaming of a Champions League berth.

The San Sebastian team was in pretty good form, forcing Sevilla out of its habitual game on its home turf and obligating the hosts to settle for their fourth La Liga draw so far this season, although they did manage to avoid a defeat.