Spain's former national soccer team head coach Julen Lopetegui delivers a speech during his presentation as Real Madrid's new head coach at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium, Madrid, Spain, June 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/JUANJO MARTIN

Spain's former national soccer team head coach, Julen Lopetegui (L), poses next to Real Madrid's president, Florentino Perez (R), during his presentation as Real Madrid's new head coach at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium, Madrid, Spain, June 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/JUANJO MARTIN

Julen Lopetegui on Thursday said that he is thrilled to be selected as Real Madrid's new coach after experiencing one of his worst days when he was fired as coach for Spain's national soccer team.

Two days ago, Real Madrid announced it had hired Lopetegui as its new coach to succeed Zinedinde Zidane of France just 72 hours before Spain is to make its debut at the 2018 World Cup.