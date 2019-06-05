Sevilla FC's new head coach, Julen Lopetegui (C), poses with the club's President, Jose Castro (L), and Sporting Director, Ramon Rodriguez 'Monchi', during his presentation in Seville, Spain, June 5, 2019. EPA-EFE/Julio Munoz

Sevilla FC's new head coach, Julen Lopetegui, speaks at a press conference during his presentation in Seville, Spain, June 5, 2019. EPA-EFE/Julio Munoz

Julen Lopetegui was presented Wednesday as Sevilla FC's head coach for the upcoming three seasons.

He said he felt optimum enthusiasm to be at such a big and aspiring club.