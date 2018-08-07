Real Madrid manager Julen Lopetegui said he has very high hopes about competing with his current roster for the five titles of the season, a team for which he'll be able to count on both Luka Modric and Mateo Kovacic, and which, he said, both will be happy about.
During a press conference at Red Bull Arena in Harrison, New Jersey, ahead of Tuesday's International Champions Cup match against Roma, Lopetegui said that "Roma is going to be very demanding - they'll take us to the limit because they have a great club, so many great players as they showed against Barcelona."