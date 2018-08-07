Real Madrid manager Julen Lopetegui, seen at a press conference at the Red Bull Arena in Harrison, New Jersey, on Aug. 6, 2018, before his team's last match of the International Champions Cup (ICC), says he has very high hopes about competing with his current roster for the five titles of the season. EFE-EPA/Kena Betancur

Real Madrid manager Julen Lopetegui (c.), seen here on Aug. 6, 2018 at a training session before his team's last match of the International Champions Cup (ICC), says he has very high hopes about competing with his current roster for the five titles of the season. EFE-EPA/Kena Betancur

Real Madrid manager Julen Lopetegui, seen at a press conference at the Red Bull Arena in Harrison, New Jersey, on Aug. 6, 2018, before his team's last match of the International Champions Cup (ICC), says he has very high hopes about competing with his current roster for the five titles of the season. EFE-EPA/Kena Betancur

Real Madrid manager Julen Lopetegui said he has very high hopes about competing with his current roster for the five titles of the season, a team for which he'll be able to count on both Luka Modric and Mateo Kovacic, and which, he said, both will be happy about.

During a press conference at Red Bull Arena in Harrison, New Jersey, ahead of Tuesday's International Champions Cup match against Roma, Lopetegui said that "Roma is going to be very demanding - they'll take us to the limit because they have a great club, so many great players as they showed against Barcelona."