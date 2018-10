Real Madrid's head coach, Julen Lopetegui, gives a press conference following a training session at the team's Valdebebas sports city in Madrid, Spain, Oct. 5, 2018. EPA-EFE/ Rodrigo Jimenez

Real Madrid coach Julen Lopetegui on Friday took responsibility for the team's poor results, adding he was confident that the Blancos would bounce back against Alaves.

Real Madrid was stunned 3-0 by Sevilla and played to a 0-0 draw against Atletico Madrid in La Liga action, while the Blancos was defeated 1-0 by CSKA Moscow in UEFA Champions League.