American tennis player Sam Querrey hits a backhand during his first-round match against Mexico's Lucas Gomez on 31 July 2018 at the Los Cabos Open in Baja California Sur, Mexico. EPA-EFE/JORGE REYES

French tennis player Quentin Halys hits a backhand during his first-round match against Luxembourg's Gilles Muller on 31 July 2018 at the Los Cabos Open in Baja California Sur, Mexico. EPA-EFE/JORGE REYES

Egyptian tennis player Mohamed Safwat hits a serve during his first-round match on 31 July 2018 against Spain's Feliciano Lopez at the Los Cabos Open in Baja California Sur, Mexico. EPA-EFE/JORGE REYES

Spain's Feliciano Lopez hits a forehand volley during his first-round match against Egypt's Mohamed Safwat on 31 July 2018 at the Los Cabos Open in Baja California Sur, Mexico. EPA-EFE/JORGE REYES

Spain's Feliciano Lopez got a stern test from Egypt's Mohamed Safwat but produced his best tennis on key points to come away with a 7-6 (7-3), 6-4 victory in first-round action at the Los Cabos Open.

Although he is ranked No. 173 and had to go through qualifying to reach the main draw of this hard-court event in western Mexico, Safwat made very few unforced errors and also showed an ability to control his service games.