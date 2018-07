Oriol Roca Batalla of Spain volleys with countryman Feliciano Lopez during a second round match at the Swiss Open tennis tournament in Gstaad, Switzerland, on July 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/PETER SCHNEIDER

Feliciano Lopez of Spain volleys with countryman Oriol Roca Batalla during a second round match at the Swiss Open tennis tournament in Gstaad, Switzerland, on July 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/PETER SCHNEIDER

Feliciano Lopez of Spain returns volleys with countryman Oriol Roca Batalla during a second round match at the Swiss Open tennis tournament in Gstaad, Switzerland, on July 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/PETER SCHNEIDER

Spain's Feliciano Lopez, world no. 66, beat his compatriot and world No. 314 Oriol Roca Batalla 4-6, 7-6 (7-4), 6-4 on Wednesday, advancing to the Swiss Open quarterfinals.

Eighth-seeded Lopez, the Swiss Open champion in 2016, took two hours and 17 minutes to seal the win.