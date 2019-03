Milwaukee Bucks forward Nikola Mirotic (C) of Montenegro shoots during the NBA game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Milwaukee Bucks at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA, Mar. 19, 2019. EPA-EFE/TANNEN MAURY SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

Los Angeles Lakers guard Rajon Rondo (L) and Milwaukee Bucks forward Khris Middleton (R) watch as the ball goes out of bounds during the NBA game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Milwaukee Bucks at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA, Mar. 19, 2019. EPA-EFE/TANNEN MAURY SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

Los Angeles Lakers forward Kyle Kuzma (L) attempts to shoot on Milwaukee Bucks forward D.J. Wilson (R, front) and Milwaukee Bucks center Brook Lopez (R, back) during the NBA game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Milwaukee Bucks at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA, Mar. 19, 2019. EPA-EFE/TANNEN MAURY SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

Khris Middleton and Brook Lopez led the scoring for Eastern Conference leaders Milwaukee Bucks, who defeated the Los Angeles Lakers 115-101 at Fiserv Forum on Tuesday.

The Bucks were without their star forward, Giannis Antetokounmpo, who sat out due to an ankle injury, while the Lakers were missing LeBron James, who has a groin injury.