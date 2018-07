Argentina's Federico Delbonis hits a shot to Spain's Feliciano Lopez during the first round of the Swiss Open in Gstaad, Switzerland, on July 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/PETER SCHNEIDER

Spain's Feliciano Lopez, world no. 66, defeated world No. 82 Federico Delbonis of Argentina 6-3, 7-6 (7-3) on Tuesday in the first round of the Swiss Open.

It took the eighth-seeded Spaniard an hour and a half to beat his unseeded opponent and reach the second round, taking a step closer to claiming his second Swiss Open title after winning the tournament in 2016.