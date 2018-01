Chicago Bulls center Robin Lopez (R) is greeted by Chicago Bulls head coach Fred Hoiberg (L) during the first half of the NBA basketball game between the Chicago Bulls and the Atlanta Hawks at Philips Arena in Atlanta, Georgia, USA, Jan. 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/ERIK S. LESSER

Atlanta Hawks guard Dennis Schroeder (R) of Germany passes the ball against Chicago Bulls forward Denzel Valentine (L) during the first half of the NBA basketball game between the Chicago Bulls and the Atlanta Hawks at Philips Arena in Atlanta, Georgia, USA, Jan. 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/ERIK S. LESSER

Atlanta Hawks guard Malcolm Delaney (L) in action against Chicago Bulls guard Ryan Arcidiacono (R) during the first half of the NBA basketball game between the Chicago Bulls and the Atlanta Hawks at Philips Arena in Atlanta, Georgia, USA, Jan. 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/ERIK S. LESSER

Chicago Bulls forward Lauri Markkanen of Finland dunks over the Atlanta Hawks during the first half of the NBA basketball game between the Chicago Bulls and the Atlanta Hawks at Philips Arena in Atlanta, Georgia, USA, Jan. 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/ERIK S. LESSER

Chicago Bulls center Robin Lopez scored 20 points to lead his team to a 113-97 win against the Atlanta Hawks at Philips Arena in Atlanta on Saturday night.

Rookie Lauri Markkanen added 19 points and reserve Bobby Portis notched another 14 for the Bulls, who came off a 7-point loss to defending NBA champions Golden State three days ago.