Bronze medal winner Tingyu Gao of China reacts after the Men's Speed Skating 500 m competition at the Gangneung Oval during the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Games, South Korea, Feb. 19, 2018. EPA-EFE/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

Cha Min-Kyu of South Korea in action during the Men's Speed Skating 500 m competition at the Gangneung Oval during the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Games, South Korea, Feb. 19, 2018. EPA-EFE/VALDRIN XHEMAJ

Gold medal winner Havard Lorentzen of Norway celebrates after the Men's Speed Skating 500 m competition at the Gangneung Oval during the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Games, South Korea, Feb. 19, 2018. EPA-EFE/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

Norway's Havard Lorentzen broke an Olympic record on Monday to take gold in the men's 500m speed skating at the PyeongChang Winter Olympic Games in South Korea.

Lorentzen's time of 34.41 seconds beat the previous record, set by Casey Fitzrandolph in Salt Lake City in 2002, by just 0.01 seconds.