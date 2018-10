epaselect epa07041050 Spanish MotoGP rider Jorge Lorenzo of the Ducati Team reacts after crashing during the Motorcycling Grand Prix of Aragon at the MotorLand Aragon circuit in Alcaniz, northeastern Spain, 23 September 2018. EPA-EFE/JAVIER CEBOLLADA

Spain's Jorge Lorenzo said on Thursday that he was disappointed over the possibility of not being able to participate in the upcoming Japanese MotoGP in Motegi.

Lorenzo, who suffered a dramatic crash during practice in Thailand, was officially passed fit to take part in the race this weekend but said he was unsure of racing as he has not yet fully recovered.