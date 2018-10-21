Spanish MotoGP rider Jorge Lorenzo of Ducati Team looks at a monitor display prior to a free practice session for the MotoGP Motorcycling Grand Prix of Japan at Twin Ring Motegi, Tochigi Prefecture, northern Japan, 19 October 2018. EPA-EFE/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

Spaniard Jorge Lorenzo (Ducati Desmosedici GP18) will return to Spain on Sunday to try to speed up the recovery of his injuries and will miss the Japan Grand Prix and the Australian Grand Prix on Oct. 28 on Phillip Island.

The Ducati team confirmed Sunday morning Jorge Lorenzo's immediate return to Spain to try to recover more quickly from injuries to his left hand, which prevented him from competing in the Japanese Grand Prix at the Twin Ring circuit in Motegi, stopping after only one lap of testing in the first practice sessions.