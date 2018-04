Spanish MotoGP rider Jorge Lorenzo with Ducati poses during the presentation of his book 'Lo que aprendi hasta los 30' (What I learned before turning 30) in Madrid, Spain, on April 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/Victor De Los Reyes

Spaniard Jorge Lorenzo on Thursday said he was eager to be the second Ducati rider to win the MotoGP title, adding that he would like to end his career with the Italian team.

Lorenzo joined Ducati in 2017 from Yamaha, where he drove from 2008 to 2016 and won the title three times: in 2010, 2012 and 2015.