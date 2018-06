Spanish MotoGP rider Jorge Lorenzo, Ducati, is seen during a free training session in Montmeto circuit in Barcelona, Spain, June 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/ANDREU DALMAU

Italian MotoGP rider Valentino Rossi, of Movistar Yamaha team, takes part in the second free training session at Montmelo track outside Barcelona, Spain, June 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/ANDREU DALMAU

Spanish MotoGP rider Maverick Vinales of Movistar Yamaha in action during a free practice session of the 2018 Motorcycle Grand Prix of Catalonia in Montmelo circuit in Barcelona, Spain, June 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/Enric Fontcuberta

Spain's Jorge Lorenzo (Ducati) on Friday set the pace in the first day of free practice for the Catalonia MotoGP, which saw Marc Marquez crashing and ending up on the ground.

Valentino Rossi of Italy (Yamaha) set the pace in the morning session, but Lorenzo clocked in a time of one minute 38.930 seconds in the 14th lap, setting new track record.