Italian rider Valentino Rossi (Movistar Yamaha) in action during the qualifying round for the San Marino and Rimini's Coast MotoGP at Misano circuit, in Misano Adriatico, Italy, Sept. 08, 2018. EPA-EFE/Pasquale Bove

Spanish rider Marc Marquez (Honda Repsol) in action during the qualifying round for the San Marino and Rimini's Coast MotoGP at Misano circuit, in Misano Adriatico, Italy, Sept. 08, 2018. EPA-EFE/Pasquale Bove

Spanish rider Jorge Lorenzo (Ducati Team) in action during the qualifying round for the San Marino and Rimini's Coast MotoGP at Misano circuit in Misano Adriatico, Italy, Sept. 08, 2018. EPA-EFE/Pasquale Bove

Spanish rider Jorge Lorenzo (Ducati Team) in action during the qualifying round for the San Marino and Rimini's Coast MotoGP at Misano circuit in Misano Adriatico, Italy, Sept. 08, 2018. EPA-EFE/Pasquale Bove

Spanish rider Jorge Lorenzo (Ducati) earned pole position for the MotoGP San Marino Grand Prix on Saturday, breaking his 2016 record, while his countryman and overall leader Marc Marquez (Repsol Honda) crashed and settled for fifth.

Lorenzo secured his third start from pole this season for Sunday's race at the Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli with a time of one minute, 31.629 seconds.