Spanish MotoGP rider Esteve "Tito" Rabat of the Reale Avintia Racing Team is stretchered away after being run over by a fellow racer's bike on Aug. 25, 2018, during a free practice session for the British motorcycle Grand Prix at the Silverstone race track, Northampton, United Kingdom. EPA-EFE/Tim Keeton

Spanish MotoGP rider Jorge Lorenzo of the Ducati Team in action on Aug. 25, 2108, during qualifying for the British motorcycle Grand Prix at Silverstone race track, Northampton, United Kingdom. EPA-EFE/Tim Keeton

Spanish MotoGP rider Jorge Lorenzo of the Ducati Team in action on Aug. 25, 2018, during qualifying for the British motorcyle Grand Prix at the Silverstone race track, Northampton, United Kingdom. EPA-EFE/Tim Keeton

Spanish Ducati rider Jorge Lorenzo on Saturday secured pole position for the British motorcycle Grand Prix, beating out teammate Andrea Dovizioso at a rain-soaked Silverstone Circuit.

The day's action, however, was marred by an incident in which Spanish Reale Avintia Racing rider Esteve "Tito" Rabat was run over by the bike of fellow racer Franco Morbidelli during the fourth Free Practice round.