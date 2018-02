Los Angeles Lakers forward Julius Randle (R) in action against Oklahoma City Thunder forward Patrick Patterson (L) in the first half of the NBA basketball game between the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Los Angeles Lakers at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California, USA, Feb. 8, 2018. EPA-EFE/MIKE NELSON

Oklahoma City Thunder forward Paul George (C) in action against Los Angeles Lakers forward Brandon Ingram (L) and teammate Brook Loopez (R) in the first half of the NBA basketball game between the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Los Angeles Lakers at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California, USA, Feb. 8, 2018. EPA-EFE/MIKE NELSON

Los Angeles Lakers guard Isaiah Thomas (C) is defended by Oklahoma City Thunder guard Raymond Felton (L) and teammate Josh Huestis (R) in the first half of the NBA basketball game between the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Los Angeles Lakers at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California, USA, Feb. 8, 2018. EPA-EFE/MIKE NELSON

The Los Angeles Lakers, playing without the recently traded Jordan Clarkson and Larry Nance Jr, made light work of the Oklahoma City Thunder with a 106-81 win at the Staples Center on Thursday.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope led the Lakers with 20 points and Brandon Ingram added 19, while Paul George was top scorer for the visitors with 29 points in 34 minutes.