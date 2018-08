Stan Kroenke, (L) owner of Kroenke Sports Enterprises, and Malaysian businessman Ananda Krishnan (R) during a break at the Allen and Company 33rd Annual Media and Technology Conference, in Sun Valley, Idaho, USA, July 8, 2015 (reissued Aug. 7, 2018). EPA/ANDREW GOMBERT

Russian billionaire tycoon Alisher Usmanov attends the Russian Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs (RSPP) congress in Moscow, Russia, Mar. 24, 2016 (reissued Aug. 7, 2018). EPA/YURI KOCHETKOV

Arsenal's owner Stan Kroenke reacts during the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool FC and Arsenal FC at Anfield Road stadium in Liverpool, Britain, Fer. 8, 2014 (reissued Aug. 7, 2018). EPA/FILE/PETER POWELL

Los Angeles Rams owner Stan Kroenke is doubling down on Premier League soccer, agreeing to take full ownership of London's storied Arsenal soccer club, in a deal that values the club at 1.8 billion pounds ($2.3 billion), according to a report from Dow Jones Newswires made available to EFE on Tuesday.

A completed transaction would bring to an end a protracted battle for full ownership between Kroenke and minority owner Alisher Usmanov, a Russian billionaire.