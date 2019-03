Roma's head coach Eusebio Di Francesco reacts during their second leg of the Champions League round of 16 against FC Porto, held at Dragao stadium, Porto, Portugal, Mar. 6, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/FERNANDO VELUDO

Real Madrid's head coach Santiago Solari reacts during the second leg of the UEFA Champions League round of 16 against Ajax Amsterdam at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain, Mar. 5, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/JUANJO MARTIN

After four shocking upsets, four teams no one gave a chance to have gone through to the quarterfinals of the Champions League and four "great" teams will have to wait for the next season, licking their wounds and hoping to qualify for CL group stage when it comes round again.

The upstarts; Ajax, Tottenham Hotspur, Porto and Manchester United have advanced in the tournament at expense of Real Madrid, Borussia Dortmund, Roma and Paris Saint Germain.