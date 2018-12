Kurt Kitayama of USA in action during the South African Open Championship played at the Randpark Golf Club, Johannesburg, South Africa, Dec. 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/CATHERINE KOTZE

Louis Oosthuizen of South Africa in action during the South African Open Championship played at the Randpark Golf Club, Johannesburg, South Africa, Dec. 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/CATHERINE KOTZE

South African golfer Louis Oosthuizen on Thursday topped the leaderboard of the South African Open at the end of the first round.

On the strength of nine birdies and zero mistakes, the 2010 Open Championship winner managed to wrap up the first round with 62 strokes, nine under par.