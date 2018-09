Ivan Perisic (C) of Croatia celebrates scoring the equalizer during the FIFA World Cup 2018 final between France and Croatia in Moscow, Russia, July 15, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/PETER POWELL

Dejan Lovren of Croatia celebrates after winning the FIFA World Cup 2018 semi final soccer match between Croatia and England in Moscow, Russia, July 11, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/PETER POWELL

Croatia national team coach Zlatko Dalic announced Friday the 26-man roster for the upcoming UEFA Nations League game against England, which includes Dejan Lovren, Ante Rebic and Andrej Kramaric, who have recovered from injuries.

The 2018 World Cup runners-up will play England Oct. 12, three days before facing Jordan in a friendly.