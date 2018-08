German midfielder Toni Kroos (L) of Real Madrid fights with Milan´s Argentine striker Gonzalo Higuain (R) during the Santiago Bernabeu trophy match against Milan played at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain, Aug. 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/JAVIER LOPEZ

German national team coach Joachim Low on Thursday said he was happy that Real Madrid's German midfielder Toni Kroos had decided to continue with Die Mannschaft.

Kroos had told the German newspaper Bild that he considered quitting the national team before and after the 2018 FIFA World Cup, but he decided to continue after talking to his coach.