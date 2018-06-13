Arsenal's Mesut Ozil (L) vies for the ball with Manchester City's Ilkay Gundogan (C) during the English League Cup Final between their teams at Wembley Stadium in London on Feb. 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA

The head coach of Germany's national soccer team, Joachim Low, on Wednesday said at a press conference that, although they were heckled over their picture in May with Turkey's controversial president, both Mesut Ozil and Ilkay Gundogan love playing with "Die Mannschaft," the defending World Cup champions.

Ozil and Gundogan, both of Turkish origin, were photographed with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, which resulted in the players being heckled by fans during Friday's friendly against Saudi Arabia.