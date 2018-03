German national team players Thomas Mueller (center), Jerome Boateng (left) and Sami Khedira, during an international friendly against Spain in Dusseldorf on March 23, 2018. EPA-EFE

German national team coach Joachim Low will need to find replacements for Thomas Muller, Mesut Ozil and Sami Khedira, all of whom have been ruled out for Tuesday's friendly here against Brazil following the team's 1-1 draw against Spain.

Khedira, who served in the role of captain against Spain, was forced to leave the field in the 53rd minute with muscle issues, a physical problem that initially was feared might be a knee injury.