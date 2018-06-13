German national soccer team head coach Joachim Low during a training session for the squad in Vatutinki, outside Moscow, Russia, on June 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/SERGEI ILNITSKY

Germany's national soccer team coach said on Wednesday at his first press conference in Russia that the Mexican squad, against whom "Die Mannschaft" will face off against in their World Cup debut, are a fast and technically strong opponent and will demand Germany's full attention.

Joachim Low spoke from Germany's World Cup practice camp in Vatunki, on the outskirts of Moscow, where the squad is preparing to face the Mexican national team - known as "El Tri" - headed by Columbian coach Juan Carlos Osorio on Sunday at Luzhniki Stadium in the Russian capital.