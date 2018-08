Ulm's Vitalij Lux (L) celebrates after giving his team a 2-0 lead during a German Cup first-round soccer match between SSV Ulm 1846 and Eintracht Frankfurt in Ulm, Germany, Aug. 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/DANIEL MAURER

Eintracht Frankfurt players react during the German DFB Cup first round soccer match between SSV Ulm 1846 and Eintracht Frankfurt in Ulm, Germany, Aug. 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/DANIEL MAURER

Fourth-tier SSV Ulm 1846 stunned defending champion Eintracht Frankfurt 2-1 here Saturday in the first round of the German Cup.

Ulm forward Steffen Kienle opened the scoring just three minutes after the intermission at Donaustadion when he collected a ball that had ricocheted off the post and put it home.