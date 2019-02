Toronto Raptors center Marc Gasol (C) of Spain talks to his teammates during the first half of the NBA basketball game between the Toronto Raptors and the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden in New York, USA, Feb 9, 2019. EPA-EFE/JUSTIN LANE SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

New York Knicks guard Allonzo Trier (L) fouls the Toronto Raptors guard Kyle Lowry (R) during the first half of the NBA basketball game between the Toronto Raptors and the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden in New York, USA, Feb. 9, 2019. EPA-EFE/JUSTIN LANE SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

The Toronto Raptors, powered by Kyle Lowry's 22 points, beat the hosts New York Knicks 104-99 at their home stadium on Saturday.

The match also marked the Spaniard Marc Gasol's debut for the Toronto team, who acquired the three-time All-Star from the Memphis Grizzlies before the trade deadline expired on Thursday.