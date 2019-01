Shane Lowry of Ireland hits an approach shot on the 8th hole, during the second round of the Abu Dhabi HSBC Golf Championship in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Jan. 17, 2019. EPA-EFE/NEVILLE HOPWOOD

Haydn Porteous of South Africa tees off on the 6th hole, during the second round of the Abu Dhabi HSBC Golf Championship in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Jan. 17, 2019. EPA-EFE/NEVILLE HOPWOOD

Shane Lowry of Ireland hits an approach shot to the green on the 9th hole, during the second round of the Abu Dhabi HSBC Golf Championship in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Jan. 17, 2019. EPA-EFE/NEVILLE HOPWOOD

Ireland's Shane Lowry recovered from a sloppy start to the second round of the Abu Dhabi Golf Championship to maintain the lead at 12 under par.

Far from the ten birdies he posted in the first round – equaling the tourney's 13-year-old record 0 Lowry had two consecutive bogeys; in the second and third holes, but got back on track thanks to four birdies.