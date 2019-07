Justin Rose of England tees off during the third day of the British Open Golf Championship at Royal Portrush, Northern Ireland, on July 20, 2019. EPA-EFE/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA

Brooks Koepka of the United States tees off during the third day of the Open Championship in Royal Portrush, Northern Ireland, on July 20, 2019. EPA-EFE/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA

Tommy Fleetwood of England walks past spectators during the third day of the Open Championship in Royal Portrush, Northern Ireland, on July 20, 2019. EPA-EFE/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA

Shane Lowry of Ireland approaches the 18th on the third day of the Open Championship in Royal Portrush, Northern Ireland, on July 20, 2019. EPA-EFE/AIDAN CRAWLEY

Ireland's Shane Lowry fired an impressive 8-under 63 in Saturday's third round of the Open Championship to grab a four-shot lead heading into the final day.

Lowry came into the day tied with American J.B. Holmes, but he beat his playing partner by six shots at the Royal Portrush Golf Club in this seaside town to move to 16-under, the lowest 54-hole score in the 159-year history of this major tournament.