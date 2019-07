Tommy Fleetwood of England chips onto the green on the final day of the British Open Golf Championship at Royal Portrush, Northern Ireland, July 21, 2019. EPA-EFE/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA

Shane Lowry of Ireland with his wife Wendy and daughter Iris as he celebrates winning the British Open Golf Championship at Royal Portrush, Northern Ireland, July 21, 2019. EPA-EFE/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA

Shane Lowry of Ireland celebrates his putt shot on the final day of the British Open Golf Championship at Royal Portrush, Northern Ireland, July 21, 2019. EPA-EFE/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA

Shane Lowry of Ireland with the claret jug trophy as he celebrates winning the British Open Golf Championship at Royal Portrush, Northern Ireland, July 21, 2019. EPA-EFE/AIDAN CRAWLEY

Ireland's Shane Lowry on Sunday took home his maiden Open Championship title.

Lowry wrapped up the four-day tournament held at the Royal Portrush Golf Club in the seaside town of the same name scoring 15 under par, six strokes ahead of second-placed Tommy Fleetwood of the United Kingdom.