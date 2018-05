Gremio's Ramiro (R) vies for a ball against Ayrton Cougo (L) of Defensor during a Copa Libertadores match between Gremio of Brasil and Defensor Sporting of Uruguay, in Gremio Arena Stadium, in Porto Alegre, Brazil, May 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/SILVIO AVILA

Gremio's Leo Moura (R) vies for a ball against Cecilio Watermanof (L) of Defensor during a Copa Libertadores match between Gremio of Brasil and Defensor Sporting of Uruguay, in Gremio Arena Stadium, in Porto Alegre, Brazil, May 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/SILVIO AVILA

Gremio's players jubilate a goal during a Copa Libertadores match between Gremio of Brasil and Defensor Sporting of Uruguay, in Gremio Arena Stadium, in Porto Alegre, Brasil, May 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/Silvio Avila

Uruguay's Defensor Sporting sealed their berth in the Copa Sudamericana on Tuesday despite losing 1-0 to Brazil's Gremio in their Copa Libertadores Group A match.

The result means reigning Copa Libertadores champions Gremio top the group with 14 points, while Defensor finish in third on four points to qualify for the continent's secondary club tournament.