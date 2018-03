Bayer Leverkusen's Lucas Alario celebrates scoring the first goal during his team's 2-0 victory over Borussia Monchengladbach in Leverkusen, Germany, on March 10, 2018. EFE-EPA/Friedemann Vogel

Borussia Monchengladbach's Matthias Ginter (l.) in action against Bayer Leverkusen's Lucas Alario (r.) during the German Bundesliga soccer match won 2-0 by the home team in Leverkusen, Germany, on March 10, 2018. EFE-EPA/Friedemann Vogel

Bayer Leverkusen's Lucas Alario celebrates with teammates his scoring the first goal during his team's 2-0 victory over Borussia Monchengladbach in Leverkusen, Germany, on March 10, 2018. EFE-EPA/Friedemann Vogel

The Argentine Lucas Alario, who scored one goal and assisted another, crowned Bayer Leverkusen with a 2-0 victory over Borussia Monchengladbach and brought his team into a provisional third place in a Bundesliga dominated by Bayern Munich.

Leverkusen thus scored its second straight victory, topping Borussia Dortmund and Eintracht Frankfort on the table, two teams that with face each other at Signal Iduna Park on the 26th day of the German competition.